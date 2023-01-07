New Delhi, January 7: One person was rescued by the Delhi Fire Services after a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a building at the busy Sadar Bazar on Saturday. UP Shocker: Mobile Phone Catches Fire, Explodes During Call In Amroha, User Injured (See Pics).

The incident took place at a house in New Parking, Sadar Bazar, adjacent to the Khursheed Market in Delhi. The Fire department informed that the initial call received informed of a blast in Sadar Bazar around 6.30 pm. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Ahmedabad Fire: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Unconscious Due to Blaze at 7th Floor of Apartment.

At 7 pm, the Fire department informed that the blast is suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder. The lone injured person was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. Further reports are awaited.

