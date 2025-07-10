Satara, July 10: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Maharashtra, where a 21-year-old ended her life after being scolded by her brother. It is learnt that the victim died by suicide after she was scolded by her brother for going out without informing the family. Cops said that the deceased's girl's brother also shouted at her for sharing a picture of her outing on WhatsApp status.

The deceased girl has been identified as Matamma Bhimashankar Shinge, a resident of Lakshmi Tekdi in Satara's Sadar Bazar, reports Free Press Journal. It is learnt that the deceased originally hails from Karnataka. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the Shinge lived with her family in the Lakshmi Tekdi area. Maharashtra Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide After Being ‘Insulted’ by Teacher in Amravati.

On Monday, July 7, Matamma went for a walk in the Satara city area but did not inform her family about it. During her walk, Shinde clicked a few photos and uploaded them as her WhatsApp status. Her brother saw her status, returned home in the evening, and started questioning her. Shinde's brother asked her why she went for a walk alone and without informing anyone in the family. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Attacks Brother, Sister-in-Law in Broad Daylight With Help of Friends Over Old Dispute in Buldhana, Video Goes Viral.

He also questioned her about uploading photos on WhatsApp. Upset over her brother scolding her, the young girl consumed poison. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital; however, she died during treatment the same night. After her death, the Satara City Police Station registered a case. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).