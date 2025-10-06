Shahjahanpur, October 6: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his cousin brother over the removal of a dog carcass. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday night, October 5, when the accused shot dead his cousin following a dispute over removing a dog's carcass. The accused man was later identified as Vivek Saxena, who is said to be at large.

According to a report in PTI, Rajesh Dwivedi, Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the family members told cops that three days ago, Vivek Saxena had run over a stray dog with his car. After the incident, Saxena's cousin, Pramod Saxena, asked him to get the carcass removed. This led to an argument between the two cousins. Bahraich Shocker: Man Kills 2 Children, Sets Family Ablaze in Uttar Pradesh; 6 Including Accused Dead.

On Sunday night, October 5, the accused arrived at Pramod’s house, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and shot him dead with a country-made pistol. Dwivedi said that the incident took place in the Badoozai locality in the Sadar Bazar area. After killing Pramid, the accused fled the spot. Meanwhile, cops said that they have launched a manhunt to nab Saxena, who is at large.

In a separate incident which took place on Friday, October 3, a woman and her daughter were killed, and a motorcycle rider was injured when a truck hit the two-wheeler from behind in Shahjahanpur. The deceased were Swati Gupta (40) and Arya Gupta (8), residents of Dalelganj under the Ramchandra Mission police station area. Kanpur Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Ear During Domestic Dispute in Uttar Pradesh; Both File Police Complaints.

Pankaj Pant, Circle Officer (City), said that the mother-daughter duo were travelling with Pradeep on a motorcycle to visit the Khatu Shyam temple at Bareilly Morh when the accident occurred.

