New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Delhi Technological University (DTU) officials on Tuesday apprised Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the varsity's achievements during the last year, which included starting of centres for electric vehicles and happiness for students.

Baijal was chairing the fourth meeting of the court of the university.

"Chaired the 4th meeting of the Court of Delhi Technological University. The court considered and approved the audited annual statement of the accounts and the annual report of the university for the year 2020-2021," he said in a tweet.

Lt Governor Baijal also said that he advised authorities to address and settle the "outstanding audit paras at the earliest".

"Emphasized upon hand holding and guiding the 'start ups' funded by the university through its innovation and incubation foundation. My compliments to the management, faculty and students on their achievements and best wishes for their future endeavours," he said in a series of tweets.

According to a university official, in the last year, the varsity started two new masters programme, including one on artificial intelligence, and started two new centres Centre of Excellence for Electric Vehicles and Related Technology and Centre of Scinece of Happiness for students.

He said that the Lt Governor was also informed that the university currently has 14,079 student, including 671 international students.

"We told him that we have a very good campus placement scenario. Over 300 companies came to the campus and there were 1,719 job offers. The highest package was Rs 1.2 crore per annum from Amazon while the average package was Rs 11 lakh per annum," the official said.

The university spent Rs 228 crore on infrastructure development last year.

