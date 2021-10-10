New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will start free spraying of Pusa bio-decomposer from Fatehpur Jat village in northwest Delhi from Monday, the government has said.

The microbial solution, which can turn stubble into manure in 15 to 20 days, will be sprayed over 4,000 acres of harvested rice fields in Delhi, an official said.

A total of 844 farmers in the national capital have applied for free spraying of the solution this year, he said.

Last year, 310 farmers had used it on 1,935 acres of land.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 24 had launched the Pusa bio-decomposer formula at Kharkhari Nahar village in southwest Delhi.

A third-party audit of the bio-decomposer has found that the carbon and nitrogen content in the soil where it was used last year has increased significantly.

According to officials, Uttar Pradesh will be using the bio-decomposer across 10 lakh acres, Punjab five lakh acres, and Haryana one lakh acre of its fields.

