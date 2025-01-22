New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed confidence that the BJP will win in the state, leading to a double-engine government and subsequent development on Wednesday.

He also stated that Delhi will develop rapidly under the double-engine government's leadership.

Addressing the public meeting, CM Dhami said, "Today so many development works are being done in Uttarakhand because Prime Minister Modi has a special affection towards Uttarakhand and along with this, there is a double-engine government there."

"I urge you to form a double-engine government in Delhi as well. When a double-engine government like that in Uttarakhand is formed in Delhi in the upcoming Delhi elections in 2025, development and progress will happen at double the speed," Dhami added.

While talking to the media persons, CM Dhami said, "I saw that there is a wave of change here. BJP will win here; there will be change here; a double-engine government will be formed."

Dhami further added, "There will be development here... Delhi will also develop at a fast pace under the leadership of the double-engine government... BJP will bring more new schemes; there will be no changes in the old schemes. Prime Minister Modi's working style is not such that the public faces any problems."

Earlier today, CM Dhami launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, saying it has "completely failed" to deliver on its promises.

Addressing a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Poonam Sharma in the Wazirpur assembly constituency, Dhami alleged that the Kejriwal government has "cheated" the people of Delhi in the name of opening new hospitals and schools.

He emphasised that the states have a double-engine government under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those states are rapidly progressing today.

The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

