New Delhi, January 3: The stage is all set for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, as the term of the AAP-led Delhi assembly will end on February 23, 2025. While the Delhi assembly elections are expected to be held in February, the Election Commission of India (ECI) are yet to announce the official schedule for the Delhi polls. Ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its full list of 70 candidates for the forthcoming elections and has fielded Chief Minister Atishi from her Kalkaji constituency and Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. The upcoming assembly elections in Delhi will see AAP taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Congress being the third major party in the National Capital.

While AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term after winning the Delhi assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, the saffron party is looking to wrest power from its opponent. The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is expected to be held either at the end of January or the beginning of February. However, the dates can only be confirmed once the Election Commission announces the schedule for the polls in the coming days. Ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, let's take a look at the election schedule and results of the 2020 Delhi assembly elections. Alka Lamba To Take On Atishi in Kalkaji As Congress Fields Her Against Chief Minister for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

What Happened in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020?

The Election Commission announced the election schedule for the 2020 Delhi assembly elections on January 6, 2020. According to the schedule, elections for the legislative assembly of Delhi were held on February 8, 2020, and the results were declared three days later, on February 11. The 70-member Delhi assembly went to polls in a single phase, as the term of the previous assembly, which was constituted in 2015, concluded on February 22.

Who Won the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections?

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party won the 2020 Delhi assembly elections by a huge margin. While AAP bagged 62 seats, the remaining eight seats went to the BJP, as Congress failed to open its account. In view of the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi, the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power for a third time. The party also won 67 seats in the 2015 assembly elections.

Alongside the AAP, the Congress has unveiled its 48 candidates for the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, whereas the saffron party has yet to announce its candidates.

