New Delhi, November 12: A woman around 40 years old died allegedly by suicide after jumping in front of the metro train at the Rajouri Garden metro station on Sunday, police said. Police said that identification of the women is underway. "We are trying to identify the woman. Further investigation underway," an official said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, two bodies, including of a woman were found inside a hotel room near Maujpur Metro Station under Jafrabad Police Station limits here in the National Capital on October 28. Delhi Metro Suicide: Woman Jumps in Front of Train at Rajouri Garden Metro Station, Dies.

Later police on Thursday informed that the post-mortem examination report revealed that the woman had been strangled to death, while the man ended his life after killing her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)