In a shocking incident in Delhi, a woman ended her life after she jumped in front of the metro train in the national capital. The deceased is reportedly said to be around 40 years old. According to news agency ANI, the woman died by suicide after she jumped in front of a metro train at Rajouri Garden metro station. Police officials said they were trying to identify the woman. "Further investigation underway," Delhi Police said. Delhi Metro Suicide: Bank Officer Jumps in Front of Metro Train at Udyog Bhawan Station, Dies.

Woman Ends Life in Delhi

Delhi: A woman, around 40 years old allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of the metro train at Rajouri Garden metro station. Police are trying to identify the woman. Further investigation underway: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)