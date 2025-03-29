New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): A woman's body was discovered inside a house in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Shahdara Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Neha Yadav said, "We received a call at 4.37 that a foul smell was coming out of a house. The number of the house is 118 A, Satyam Enclave. Jhilmil Colony. These are DDA flats in Vivek Vihar."

"The owner of the house is Vivekanand Mishra, aged 50-60 years. An intact dead body of a woman was found in the house inside a bag, which was wrapped with a blanket. The bag was inside a box, and there was an incense stick on it," DCP Yadav said.

The body has not been identified yet. No one has been caught yet, legal action is underway, DCP Yadav added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

