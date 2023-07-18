New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The water level of the Yamuna witnessed a decline but is above the danger level and was recorded at 205.35 metres at 7 PM in Delhi on Tuesday, an official statement said.

The danger mark for Yamuna in Delhi is 205.33 metres.

The water level of Yamuna River is receding on hour to hour basis as its level was recorded at 205.46 metres at 3 pm.

The water level was 205.81 meters at 5 am and 205.75 meters at 6 am this morning. The IMD has predicted rainfall in Delhi and parts of the national capital area today.

Earlier today the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected the water logging situation at the Rajghat area.

A “slight rise” was recorded in the water level of the river on Monday due to rains which lashed some areas of Haryana a day earlier.

On the other hand, several low-lying areas of the national capital continued to grapple with a flood-like situation, rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday. The weather department had forecast moderate rain in the national capital on Tuesday. (ANI)

