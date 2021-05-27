By Ravi Jalhotra

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): A Delhi-based YouTuber was arrested for animal cruelty on Thursday after he allegedly made a video of his pet dog tied to a number of helium balloons thereby making the dog fly.

In the video, the dog could be seen suspended in the air with balloons tied to his back as the YouTuber and his mother cheered on the ground.

According to Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South), Malviya Nagar police station received a complainant from one Gaurav Gupta belonging to the "People for Animals Society".

"The complainant alleged that a person by the name of Gaurav Sharma had made a video where they were seen to have tied their pet dog with helium balloons and later they let loose the balloons thereby making the dog fly in the air and hence, risking its life. The video was shot on May 21," said Thakur.

He informed that an FIR under section 188 IPC, Disaster Management Act and Section 11(1)(A) and Section 11(1)(D) Prevention to Cruelty to Animal Act was registered in Malviya Nagar police station, and the accused was arrested.

"Accused Gaurav Sharma is a resident of Panchsheel Vihar in Malviya Nagar. He told that he is a YouTuber and he made this video for that purpose only," Thakur said.

He added that further investigation into the matter is underway.

The video was shared on YouTube but was later deleted. After deleting the video Gaurav Sharma released another video and apologised, However, the original video went viral on the internet leading to his arrest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)