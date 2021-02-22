New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital remained in the very poor category on Monday morning with the AQI hovering at 309, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

"The overall low overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the Very Poor category. Surface winds are low and southwesterly. Improvement in ventilation is forecasted for the next two days. AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay at the lower end of the Very Poor to Poor category from February 22 to February 24," SAFAR said in its Monday bulletin.

As per the SAFAR, PM10 pollutants were recorded at 274 and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 131.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

According to the weather forecasting agency, 13 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Delhi's Safdarjung at 5:30 am today.

Meanwhile, IMD said dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Delhi, and the visibility remained 500 meters in most parts of the city. (ANI)

