New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Fresh COVID-19 cases declined slightly in Delhi with 3,567 new cases, 2,904 recoveries and 10 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Delhi government on Saturday.

With this, the total cases escalated to 672,381 including 12,647 active cases and 6,48,674 total recoveries. The death toll, however, surged to 11,060 including the new deaths.

The cumulative positivity rate is 4.48 per cent and the total samples tested in the last 24 hours are 79,617.

Thus, the national capital reported a slight dip in cases as Delhi Government informed yesterday that Delhi reported 3,594 new Covid cases, 2,084 recoveries and 14 deaths in 24 hours.

As a preventive step, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his wife today received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital. The Education Minister and his wife Seema Sisodia took the vaccine against the coronavirus at Maulana Azad Medical College today.

India reported 89,129 new COVID-19 cases and 714 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry today. With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,23,92,260. With 714 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,64,110. There are 6,58,909 active cases in the nation as of now.

In a significant development in the fight against COVID-19, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 7.3 crore mark today. Cumulatively, 7,30,54,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 11,53,614 sessions, as per the provisional report by the ministry till 7 am today.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference wherein he made it clear that there was no need to impose a lockdown in the national capital, in view of the surge in cases.

There is no need for lockdown in the national capital as the COVID-19 situation is less serious as compared to the previous waves, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

"In the last few days, COVID-19 cases have been increasing exponentially in Delhi. However, there is no need to worry. We are monitoring the situation well. Despite a surge in daily cases, the situation is less serious than compared to the last waves due to a lower death rate. Last year in October, there were nearly 40-50 deaths per day due to Covid-19. The situation is not the same now. The daily death toll due to the virus is around 10-12 persons. Thus, there is no need for a lockdown in Delhi," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference here.

Delhi government had, last month, capped the guests allowed at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces. It also said that only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30. (ANI)

