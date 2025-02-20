Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday claimed that "democracy is under threat" in Assam and the people of the state want freedom from the alleged 'gunda raj' culture.

Gogoi said this after Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and his personal security officers (PSOs) were attacked by a mob in Assam's Nagaon district.

The Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha said that in Assam a Congress Lok Sabha MP was allegedly attacked by thugs in broad daylight in a busy market place and the "goons" even attacked the police security officers and tried to snatch their weapons. All of this is recorded on camera, he said.

"Yet Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma refuses to ensure that the thugs will be arrested immediately. The chief minister should at least think of his constitutional duty towards Assam Police and the innocent civilians in the market place. If the goons had got hold of the machine gun, a terrible tragedy could have taken place," said Gogoi.

"The attitude of the chief minister will only embolden the thieves, dacoits, smugglers and those accused of murder. Democracy is under threat and the people of Assam want freedom from this gunda raj culture," he added.

Hussain, who represents Assam's Dhubri constituency in the Lok Sabha, is unhurt but his two PSOs sustained minor injuries, said a police officer.

The state Congress demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the attack.

Hussain was on his way to attend a party meeting at Gunomari village under Rupohi police station on a two-wheeler when he was attacked with cricket bats by a group of people, who had their faces covered with black cloth and were shouting slogans against the MP, police said.

The PSOs tried to protect the MP by opening fire but they were also attacked.

