New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): A total of 348 cases of dengue have been recorded in Delhi since the start of the year with as many as 105 cases reported over the last week alone in the national capital, according to data released by Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

In the aftermath of recent heavy monsoon floods that inundated parts of Delhi, health officials are grappling with a significant surge in dengue cases.

As floodwaters recede and stagnant pools of water remain in various areas, concerns have escalated about the breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Health experts emphasize that these conditions are ideal for the proliferation of Aedes mosquitoes, which are responsible for transmitting dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses.

The spike in dengue cases is not the only cause for concern, as malaria and chikungunya cases have also seen a slight uptick in the last week.

During the last one week, 13 cases of malaria have been reported in Delhi, so far this year 85 cases of malaria have been reported in the national capital.

A case of Chikungunya has been reported in Delhi during the last one week, 15 cases of Chikungunya have been reported so far this year.

Health authorities have urged citizens to take immediate precautions, including clearing out stagnant water and using mosquito repellents to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses.

They are also taking intensified vector control measures to curb mosquito population and prevent the further spread of diseases.

Local hospitals and medical facilities have been put on alert to ensure swift and effective treatment for those affected by these diseases.

The government is coordinating with various agencies to address the situation, deploying additional resources to affected areas and launching public awareness campaigns to educate residents about preventive measures.

The Department of Drug Control of the Delhi Government issued a warning on July 19 highlighting the spike in vector-borne illnesses in the nation's capital brought on by the rainy season.

On July 17, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi visited a number of hospitals in the nation's capital and gave the sanitation department orders to carry out a cleanliness blitz and lower the danger of infectious diseases in flood-affected areas. (ANI)

