Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 9 (ANI): Maximum temperatures across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh remained significantly below normal on Thursday, while dense fog and cold day conditions prevailed in several districts, as per the latest report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.

In Punjab, the average maximum temperature recorded a marginal rise of 0.1°C compared to the previous day. However, temperatures continued to remain markedly below normal by 5.5°C across the state. The highest maximum temperature of 16.3°C was recorded at Thein Dam (AWS). Chandigarh city recorded a maximum of 16.1°C, while Amritsar remained cold at 10.4°C, Bathinda at 9.8°C, and Ludhiana at 12.0°C. No rainfall was reported in the state during the past 24 hours.

In Haryana, the average maximum temperature increased by 0.3°C, but remained appreciably below normal by 3.8°C. The highest maximum temperature of 17.3°C was recorded at Gurgaon (AWS). Chandigarh also recorded 16.1°C, while Hisar registered 13.1°C, Karnal 12.4°C, Sirsa 12.0°C, and Ambala 11.6°C. The state reported no rainfall during the same period.

According to IMD's district-wise weather warnings, dense to very dense fog conditions were observed at isolated places across Punjab and Haryana on January 8, with cold wave/cold day conditions affecting parts of both states. Similar conditions are likely to persist over the next few days, with varying warning levels ranging from Be Updated to Be Prepared in several districts.

IMD Chandigarh has advised residents to remain cautious during morning and night hours due to reduced visibility and prevailing cold conditions.

According to IMD, a 'cold day' is defined as a day when the maximum temperature is between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the seasonal norm, it is classified as a severe cold day. (ANI)

