New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Delhi woke up to a blanket of dense fog on Wednesday, as a cold wave swept across the city, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures along with chilly winds, resulting in reduced visibility.

The minimum temperature is expected to plunge to 8 degrees Celsius for the day whilst the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 16 degrees Celsius, along with "very dense fog," as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This chilling weather has led the homeless people to take refuge in night shelters built in different parts of the city.

Visuals from the Sarai Kale Khan area, Ram Leela Maidan area and Nigam Bodh Ghat area showed a significant number of people taking refuge at night homes with all their beds occupied.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

To battle this chilly weather, residents of the capital were seen gathering around bonfires as temperatures continued to drop.

As per the data of the Met Department, the minimum recorded temperature on Tuesday was 10.5 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, people took refuge in night shelter homes as the temperature dipped in Ayodhya City.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 326 at 6 am on Wednesday, categorised as 'very poor' as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI in Delhi has been reeling under the 'very poor' category past few days.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the air quality index (AQI). Stage-I and Stage-II measures, however, will remain in effect, officials said on Sunday.

The dense fog, chilly winds, and dropping temperatures are expected to continue for the next few days, with residents advised to stay warm and minimize outdoor activities, especially during the early morning and evening hours. (ANI)

