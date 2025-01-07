New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Delhi was shrouded in a thick layer of fog as the cold wave gripped the city on Tuesday morning, accompanied by plummeting temperatures and biting winds.

The temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday was 11.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi at 5.30 am.

As per the Met Department, the minimum forecasted temperature is 8 degrees Celsius for the day while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach around 19 degrees Celsius along with "dense fog" blanketing the city.

Amid the gripping cold wave conditions in Delhi, several people tuned themselves to the night shelters to save themselves from the chilling and biting winds. People sit by a bonfire to keep themselves warm as mercury dipped in the national capital.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

The dense fog disrupted railway operations, causing several trains to run late.

As per the information, around 25 trains are running behind their schedule, including Poorva Express, Vikramshila Express, RJPB Tejas Express, Patalkot Express, Mewar Express and others.

Meanwhile, the AQI stood at 310 at 6 am on Tuesday, categorised as 'very poor' as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI in Delhi has been reeling under 'very poor' category past few days.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the air quality index (AQI).

Stage-I and Stage-II measures, however, will remain in effect, officials said on Sunday.

The decision comes after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the air quality data and the IMD/IITM forecasts, noting a downward trend in AQI levels.

The CAQM had on Friday invoked Stage-III curbs under the GRAP across the Delhi-NCR region amid another surge in air pollution levels. Earlier, GRAP Stage-III was lifted on December 27.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to tackle air pollution based on the severity of the Air Quality Index (AQI). GRAP Stage III entails a ban on nonessential construction work. Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage III. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available. (ANI)

