New Delhi, January 6: The inclement weather and cold wave conditions gripped the national capital in the early hours of Monday accompanied by a temperature dip and chilly winds. As per the data of the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Monday. The MeT Department has predicted the minimum temperature for the day is 11 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

However, the IMD also predicted a "generally cloudy sky with light rain" for the city on Monday. As the inclement weather conditions persisted, many homeless people turned themselves to take refuge in night shelters. Amid the plummeting temperature, a night shelter in Yamuna Bazar, near Kashmere Gate and near AIIMS was seen with all its beds occupied. Weather Forecast Today, January 6: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Cold Wave Grips Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | Cold wave grips the national capital as the temperature continues to dip in the city (Visuals from Kartavya Path) pic.twitter.com/rqGxz9L6gG — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025

Visuals From Akshardham Temple Area

VIDEO | After a couple of days of intense fog, Delhi wakes up to moderate fog cover. Visuals from Akshardham Temple area.#DelhiWeather #WeatherUpdate (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/e3eFxwm2wI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 6, 2025

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

In response to the chilly weather, residents of the capital were seen gathering around bonfires, while others took shelter in night homes as temperatures continued to drop. In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, people take refuge in night shelter homes as the temperature falls and a dense layer of fog engulfs the city. Delhi Fog, Weather Update: Flight, Train Services Disrupted Again As Think Layer of Fog Envelopes National Capital, AQI Remains in ‘Very Poor’ Category (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category as the AQI stood at 316 at 6 am in the morning, as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the air quality index (AQI). Stage-I and Stage-II measures, however, will remain in effect, officials said on Sunday.

The decision comes after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the air quality data and the IMD/IITM forecasts, noting a downward trend in AQI levels. Owing to the favourable meteorological conditions and better wind speed, the AQI of Delhi has been continuously improving and has been recorded as 339 at 4:00 PM and 335 at 5:00 PM and the trend/ forecast indicates the AQI levels to further go down_ As per the Air Quality & Weather, forecast provided by IMD/ IITM, there is a further likelihood of AQI of Delhi to remain in 'Poor' category in the coming days owing to favourable meteorological conditions, a release said.

The CAQM had on Friday invoked Stage-III curbs under the GRAP across the Delhi-NCR region amid another surge in air pollution levels. Earlier, GRAP Stage-III was lifted on December 27. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to tackle air pollution based on the severity of the Air Quality Index (AQI). GRAP Stage III entails a ban on nonessential construction work. Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage III. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.