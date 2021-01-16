Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Pilani was the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Churu, Ganganagar, Bikaner recorded 4, 5.1 and 5.6 degrees Celsius respectively, while the night temperature in Alwar, Jaisalmer and Jaipur was 5.8, 6 and 8.6 degrees respectively, according to the Meteorological Department.

The department has predicted dense to very dense fog in Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts during next 24 hours. PTI

