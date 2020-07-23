Kolkata, July 23: A 26-year-old student of a state-run dental college was found hanging in her hostel room in Kolkata on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Manasi Mondal, a second-year post-graduate trainee of Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, did not attend her classes on Thursday. Her friends telephoned her but she did not answer.

Her friends then reached Mondal's room and found that the door was bolted from inside. After repeated knocks on the door and calls failed to elicit a response, they informed the hospital authorities and subsequently the police were called. Policemen broke open the door and found that she was hanging from the ceiling. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

A suicide note was found in the room of the married woman who hailed from Raghunathpur in Purulia district of the state, a police officer said.

"It seems to be a case of suicide. We are waiting for the post-mortem report. We also started investigating the matter. Her family members have been informed," he said. Preliminary investigations revealed that she had talked to a friend over phone in the morning.

