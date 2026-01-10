New Delhi, January 10: Gold Rate Today in India remained firm on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with prices consolidating near record highs amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and steady safe-haven demand. In domestic markets, 24-karat gold is trading close to the INR 1.40 lakh level per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold continues to hover around INR 1.28 lakh, reflecting sustained investor interest despite recent volatility in global bullion markets. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

Gold Price Today in India: Domestic Market Update

Across major Indian cities, gold prices showed limited movement over the weekend, mirroring Friday’s closing levels as international markets remained shut. The stability comes after strong gains earlier this month, driven by global risk aversion and expectations around interest rate trajectories. Gold Rate Today, January 9, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Silver prices also remained range-bound, trading between INR 2.45 lakh and INR 2.54 lakh per kilogram in key urban centres, supported by industrial demand and investment buying.

Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities on January 10, 2026

City 24K Gold (per 10g) 22K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,40,660 INR 1,28,940 Mumbai INR 1,39,310 INR 1,27,700 Chennai INR 1,39,640 INR 1,28,000 Hyderabad INR 1,39,310 INR 1,27,700 Bengaluru INR 1,39,310 INR 1,27,700 Ahmedabad INR 1,39,360 INR 1,27,750 Kolkata INR 1,39,310 INR 1,27,700 Srinagar INR 1,40,250 INR 1,28,560 Jodhpur INR 1,40,660 INR 1,28,940 Jaipur INR 1,40,660 INR 1,28,940 Bhopal INR 1,39,410 INR 1,27,700 Lucknow INR 1,40,660 INR 1,28,940 Noida INR 1,40,660 INR 1,28,940 Ghaziabad INR 1,40,660 INR 1,28,940 Gurugram INR 1,40,660 INR 1,28,940

Global Cues Supporting Gold Price Today

Internationally, spot gold has been hovering near elevated levels as investors remain cautious amid geopolitical tensions involving the US and Venezuela, along with persistent global trade frictions. A stronger US Dollar Index has capped sharp upside, making bullion costlier for non-dollar investors. Silver Rate Today, January 9, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Market participants also point to routine commodity index rebalancing by large funds, which introduced short-term selling pressure. However, this has been largely offset by steady central bank buying, particularly from China and India, as countries diversify foreign exchange reserves.

What’s Next for Gold Prices?

With January 10 and 11 falling on a weekend, physical gold prices in India are expected to stay largely unchanged until global markets reopen on Monday. Technical analysts identify INR 1,37,000 as a key support level on the MCX. A short-term correction toward the INR 1,34,000 zone cannot be ruled out if geopolitical risks ease or if US inflation data surprises on the upside.

Over the longer term, major investment banks such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan continue to maintain a bullish outlook on gold prices, with some forecasts suggesting the metal could test USD 5,000 per ounce later in 2026.

Note: The gold price today mentioned above does not include GST, TCS, or making charges, which vary by jeweller and will be added at the time of purchase.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (GoodReturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2026 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).