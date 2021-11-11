Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) The depression over Bay of Bengal will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh this evening and the city would witness "strong" winds up to 45 km, the weather office here said on Thursday.

Districts in northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kancheepuram and Villpuram are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night.

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 21 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 5.30 AM on Thursday over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

"It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of today," it added.

As a result, Balachandran said, Chennai would witness "strong surface winds" ranging between 40-45 km, he told reporters.

"People should not venture out unnecessarily," he said.

Citing latest data, he said Tambaram (Chengalpet dt) received 232.9 mm, followed by Cholavaram (220 mm) and Ennore at 205 mm.

The system was being constantly monitored, he said in response to a question.

