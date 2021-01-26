Imphal, Jan 26 (PTI) Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Tuesday said in spite of reservations from various quarters, the experiment of democracy in India has been a success.

In a statement issued on the occasion of Republic Day, the governor urged people to revere, offer homage and gratitude to the founding fathers for their foresight and understanding.

"Despite reservations from all quarters, the experiment of democracy in India has been successful and we are going from strength to strength, and respected by other nations in the world," she said.

The governor also called on people to harness the potential of youths in the right direction and strive to work together to make our country strong, peaceful and prosperous.

