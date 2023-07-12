Bengaluru, Jul 12 (PTI) Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha chief and Gangavathi MLA G Janardhana Reddy on Wednesday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to develop Anjanadri hills in his constituency, which is considered to be "Hanuma janma bhoomi" -- the birthplace of lord Hanuman. Alleging that the previous BJP government did not do much for the development of the holy place, he said, there is steady increase in the number of visitors from across the country and world, but the site lacks necessary amenities. "Anjanadri in Gangavathi (Koppal district) is the birthplace of lord Hanumanta (Hanuman), the previous BJP government had said that they will develop Anjanadri on the line with Ayodhya (Rama janma bhoomi) but did not do any work," Reddy said.

Speaking during the motion of thanks to Governor's address in the Legilative Assembly, he said, "at the fag end of the BJPgovernment's tenure to attract the attention of the people after I announced that I will contest from there, it (the previous BJP government) announced Rs 120 crore for development of Anjanadri but did not give a single paise."

Also Read | Nepal National Abuses Air India Crew, Breaks Lavatory Door After Taking Off From Toronto; Case Registered.

Noting that people had huge expectations on the BJP that they will develop Anjanadri as they were in power both in the State and at the Centre, Reddy urged the present dispensation to take steps for the development of "Hanuma janma bhoomi".

"The new government should examine regarding the Rs 120 crore that the previous government had announced in their budget, and take steps for more development of the region and grant necessary funds for it, as lakhs of people are coming there -- foreign visitors who come to tourism spots of Hampi and Anegundi are coming there; also Hindu devotees from all over," he said. There are no facilities at Anjanadri, he further said. "There are plans for having a Yatri Nivas (lodges), good roads, toilets and ropeway for Anjanadri hill. The Chief Minister, Tourism Minister, Kannada and Culture Minister should give priority for the development there. I'm mentioning this as this was not mentioned in the Government's budget."

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory As Yamuna's Water Level Breaches Danger Mark of 207.5 Meters, Heightening Risk of Flood-Like Conditions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)