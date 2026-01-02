HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the long-cherished dream of developing the 1,000-year-old Bhoramdev Temple corridor in Chhattisgarh is now becoming a reality, with the foundation stone laid for projects worth Rs 148 crore.

Shekhawat told reporters here, "The dream that the Chhattisgarh government had for the development of the corridor of the 1000-year-old Bhoramdev Temple, which is the centre of faith for the people of Chhattisgarh, is being realised. We have laid its foundation stone. Development work will be carried out here for Rs 148 crore. In addition, we have also launched several other projects, including a tribal corridor and a convention centre."

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: 4 Killed as Car Collides With Truck Near Bhootnath Bridge in Kullu.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the Bhoramdev Corridor project has received approval under the Centre's flagship tourism scheme.

"The Bhoramdev Corridor project has been approved under the Central Government's Swadesh Darshan Yojana. An amount of Rs 148 crore has been sanctioned for the project," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | India Assumes BRICS Presidency 2026, Aims to Lead Expanded Bloc Amid US Trade Tensions and Push for Global South Cooperation.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has transformed investment commitments into tangible progress at breakneck speed, with 219 projects worth Rs 7.83 lakh crore across 18 sectors now advancing rapidly since November 2024. Spanning 26 of the state's 33 districts, these initiatives are poised to generate over 1.5 lakh jobs, marking one of the strongest investment phases in recent years and underscoring a shift from pledge-heavy summits to execution-focused governance.

According to a press release, of the total, nine marquee projects valued at Rs 6,063 crore are already operational, employing 5,500 workers primarily in emerging districts like Mungeli, Balodabazar, Rajnandgaon, Bemetara, Bilaspur, Balod, and Raipur. Another 109 projects, representing Rs 2.10 lakh crore and 87,132 jobs, are in advanced stages of construction and implementation across 16 sectors and 24 districts. Notably, 57 commitments exceed Rs 1,000 crore each, while 34 promise more than 1,000 jobs each, with overlap among high-impact proposals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)