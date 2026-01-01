New Delhi, January 1: India formally assumed the presidency of BRICS on January 1, 2026, stepping into a leadership role at a time of mounting global trade tensions and shifting geopolitical alliances. The chairmanship was handed over by Brazil, with New Delhi now tasked with steering a newly expanded 10-member grouping through a volatile economic environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined a “humanity-first” vision for India’s BRICS term, redefining the acronym as Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability. The agenda seeks to amplify the voice of the Global South, echoing India’s development-focused diplomacy during its G20 presidency. ‘People-Centric and Humanity First’: As India Set To Hold BRICS Chair Next Year, PM Narendra Modi Outlines Agenda.

India’s leadership comes amid strained trade relations with the United States following the re-election of Donald Trump, whose administration imposed steep tariffs on select Indian exports in 2025. Against this backdrop, New Delhi is expected to use the BRICS platform to advocate “trade realism,” including local currency settlements, reduced dependence on the US dollar, and opposition to unilateral trade barriers. BRICS Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Calls BRICS Nations To Collectively Pursue Responsible Use of AI To Balance Innovation With Governance.

The 2026 presidency is also significant as it marks India’s first term leading the expanded BRICS+, which now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, alongside founding members Russia, China, and South Africa.

India has identified four core priorities for 2026, resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, with focus areas including Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), climate finance for developing nations, and reforms of the World Trade Organization.

The 18th BRICS Summit, expected in New Delhi later this year, will be a key test of India’s strategic autonomy as it balances ties with major powers while positioning itself as a bridge between the developed world and the Global South.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Firstpost), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2026 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).