Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is poll in-charge of BJP for Bihar elections, on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

Fadnavis said he was taking medication and treatment according to the advice of doctors and urged those who had come in contact with him to get tested for the virus.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai, Smalltime Film Actor Held, 3 TV Serials Actresses Rescued.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone!" he said in tweets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)