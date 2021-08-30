New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia for clinching a silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics.

"Superb performance by Devendra Jhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal. Devendra has been making India continuously proud. Congratulations to him. Best of luck for his future endeavours," tweeted Prime Minister.

Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games.

Devendra had 60.62 in his second attempt before he went past his previous world record once again in the third attempt with a throw of 64.35. (ANI)

