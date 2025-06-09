Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI): Devotees in huge numbers reached the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu to celebrate Vaikasi Visakam.

The famous Vaikasi Visakam festival, also known as the spring festival, began on May 31.

The devotees wore traditional attire on the occasion of Vaikasi Visakam and celebrated the festival by performing the traditional dance.

The grand Vaikasi Visakam festival is celebrated by Tamilians to mark Lord Murugan's birth anniversary, and it attracts thousands of devotees every year. The festival lasts for 10 days, in which different processions mark each day.

Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, Skanda, or Subrahmanya, has six faces and mounts on a peacock. It is said that Kartikeya was born to kill the demon Tarkasura. He protects all the deities and devotees who worship him with immense devotion and pure intentions.

According to Hindu Scriptures, Vaikasi Visakam is highly significant to Hindus. This festival is mainly celebrated in South India. Earlier, in the year 2020, the festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

