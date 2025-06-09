Mumbai, June 9: Crores of Indian farmers are eagerly awaiting the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, which is expected to be released in June 2025. While the government has yet to announce an official date, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana June 2025 Kist, worth INR 2,000 per eligible farmer, is likely to be credited soon.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, launched in February 2019, small and marginal farmers receive INR 6,000 annually, disbursed in three equal instalments through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The 19th instalment, released on February 24, 2025, saw INR 22,000 crore transferred directly to the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers across the country.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana June 2025 Kist Date

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana's 20th installment is likely to be disbursed in the first or second week of June, based on the scheme’s established four-month cycle.

To receive the 20th instalment without delay, farmers must ensure all necessary formalities are completed. These include mandatory eKYC, Aadhaar-bank account linking, and land ownership verification. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has emphasised that discrepancies in documents or incomplete KYC processes can lead to payment rejections or delays.

Online e-KYC Procedure

Farmers can complete OTP-based eKYC via the official PM-Kisan portal (https://pmkisan.gov.in), or visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) for biometric authentication.

Know How to Check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Status

Visit the PM-Kisan portal

Click on the ‘Beneficiary List’ tab

Select state, district, block, and village

Click ‘Get Report’ to view details

For checking payment status, they can use the ‘Beneficiary Status’ option under the ‘Farmers Corner’, by entering their Aadhaar number or bank account number.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) program is administered by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of the Government of India. Its purpose is to give farmers financial assistance for household and agricultural expenses.

