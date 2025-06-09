New Delhi, June 09: Markets are expected to open with a stock-specific bias on Monday, June 09, as several companies made headlines over the weekend. From strategic asset sales and key MoUs to regulatory complaints and ESG bond issuances, investors should keep an eye on these developments for potential trading cues. Stocks to buy or sell today, June 09, include Bharat Electronics (NSE: BEL), Asian Paints (NSE: AsianPaint), Larsen & Toubro (NSE: LT) — each poised for movement based on recent updates.

This comes as a larger-than-anticipated repo rate reduction, along with extra liquidity support via a CRR cut, boosted market sentiment, lifting both the Nifty 50 and Sensex by over 1% each. The Nifty 50 advanced 252 points, or 1.02%, to settle at 25,003, while the Sensex surged 443 points, or 1%, to finish at 82,188. As we enter a new week, here are the stocks to buy or sell today, June 09. Indian Stock Market Prediction: Inflation Data, US Tariffs and Global Economic Factors To Drive Market Direction Next Week.

UPL (NSE: UPL): Shares of UPL could see buying interest after its associate firm, Serra Bonita, announced plans to sell its entire asset base for $125 million. UPL holds a 33% stake in the company and stands to gain a significant financial return from the deal. Investors may consider UPL as a stock to buy on the back of this value-unlocking development. Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 700 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000-Level As Investors Cheer RBI’s Jumbo Rate Cut.

Bharat Electronics (NSE: BEL): BEL may attract bullish sentiment after signing an MoU with Tata Electronics to jointly develop semiconductor and electronics solutions. The move aligns with India’s self-reliance goals and boosts BEL’s positioning in high-tech defence-grade electronics, making it a potential stock to buy.

Asian Paints (NSE: AsianPaint): Asian Paints may come under pressure after rival Birla Opus Paints filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India, alleging abuse of market dominance. Regulatory scrutiny could weigh on investor sentiment, positioning Asian Paints as a possible stock to sell or avoid in the short term.

Larsen & Toubro (NSE: LT): L&T’s issuance of INR 500 crore in ESG bonds under SEBI’s new framework is a pioneering step, possibly enhancing its ESG credentials. This progressive move makes L&T a stock to buy for investors betting on sustainability-led growth.

Mahindra & Mahindra (NSE: M&M): M&M’s May sales rose 17% YoY, supported by a strong 28% jump in production. However, export volumes dropped 27%. Despite the dip in exports, domestic strength suggests M&M remains a stock to buy on solid fundamentals.

