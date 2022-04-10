Devotees during a procession at St.Luke's Church in Anna Nagar, Chennai (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): After a gap of two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, St.Luke's Church in Chennai's Anna Nagar could be seen decked up with lights and decorations for the celebration of Palm Sunday.

After a hiatus of two years, devotees were gathered to partake the festival in a traditional manner.

With the festive spirits, the devotees could be seen attending the mass prayers and procession with palm leaves shaped like the crucifix.

According to Christians, Palm Sunday is a celebration for honouring Jesus Christ's victorious entry into Jerusalem.

While this was a joyful, special occasion for his followers, this event took place towards the end of his days before he was crucified.

The day marked the beginning of Holy Week of the Lenten season and the run-up to Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

For the occasion, churches organised special masses and processions.

Easter will be observed on April 17. (ANI)

