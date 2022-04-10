State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 8 Specialist Cadre Officer posts in Various Disciplines on a Regular and Contract Basis. The last date to apply is April 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Performance Planning & Review), 4 vacancies are for the post of Advisor (Fraud Risk), and 2 vacancies are for the post of Senior Executive (Economist).

SBI Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is Rs750) for General/ OBC/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. BPSC Recruitment 2022: 40,506 Vacancies for Post of Head Teacher Announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check Details Here

SBI Recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates applying for the post of Advisor (Fraud Risk) should be below the age of 63 years.

The maximum age for the post of Senior Executive (Economist) should be 32 years as on March 1, 2022. BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 2187 Posts on bssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details

For the post of Manager (Performance Planning & Review) candidates should be between the age of 25 to 35 years.

SBI Recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection process will be based on the shortlisting and interview except for the post of Senior Executive (Economist).

For the post Senior Executive (Economist) the selection will be based on the Shortlisting cum interaction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2022 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).