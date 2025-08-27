Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities kicked off on Wednesday with joy and fervour across the country. Devotees in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati are celebrating the auspicious occasion with devotion and happiness.

Aartis were performed in major temples across the country on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On this occasion, devotees flocked to the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The ten-day festival, starting today, will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.

From grand processions to traditional rituals, the celebrations in the country began in full swing, marking the start of this joyful festival across India.

In Maharashtra's Pune, aarti was performed at the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Bhavan on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Hundreds of devotees in Pune's Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Bhavan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with fervour, beating drums, dhols, and nagadas as they celebrated the festival.

In Nagpur, devotees in large numbers offered prayers at the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Devotees in Gujarat's Ahmedabad thronged in large numbers at the Ganesh Temple in Vastrapur on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a throng of devotees arrived at the Ganpati temple in Thiruvananthapuram to offer prayers.

In Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, a large crowd of devotees gathered at the Manika Vinayagar Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Devotees in large numbers flocked to Sri Arulmigu Mundhi Vinayagar Temple in Coimbatore to offer prayers on this occasion.

Devotees thronged the Ganesh temple in Assam's Guwahati and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

Earlier on Sunday, the first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled. Crafted with unmatched artistry, Lalbaugcha Raja isn't merely an idol; it's a symbol of collective faith, artistic mastery, and the vibrant spirit of Mumbai.

Every year, millions of devotees come here for darshan. The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is another main attraction of the festival.

Earlier in July, the Maharashtra government declared the public Ganeshotsav as the "Maharashtra State Festival.

"The announcement was made in the Legislative Assembly by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who said the tradition of public Ganeshotsav was started in Maharashtra in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak."This festival is deeply rooted in social, national, freedom, self-respect, and linguistic pride. It continues in the same spirit today. It is a matter of pride and honour for Maharashtra," Shelar had told the Assembly.

He emphasised that the Government of Maharashtra is committed to preserving and promoting the cultural significance and global presence of this festival. (ANI)

