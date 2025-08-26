Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganeshotsav, is one of the most popular and widely celebrated festivals in India, especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 27. The 10-day festival is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra and Goa. If you are looking for the latest Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 images to keep as WhatsApp status and Facebook status, or if you want to send Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes to your friends and family members, we have compiled a list of Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 greetings, best Instagram captions, WhatsApp wishes and HD wallpapers which you can send as Ganesh Chaturthi messages and Ganpati Bappa photos to celebrate the joyous occasion. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in Pune: From Kasba Ganpati to Kesari Wada, 5 ‘Manache Ganpati’ in Pune and Their Locations You Must Visit This Ganeshotsav.

The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, symbol of wisdom, and harbinger of prosperity. Lord Ganesh was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month and hence Ganesh Chaturthi day falls in the month of August or September in the Gregorian calendar. Lord Ganesh, known as the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, is worshipped with great devotion by devotees during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Celebrate Ganeshotsav with these Instagram captions, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, Ganpati Bappa photos, HD images and wallpapers.

Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha Shower His Divine Blessings on You and Your Family.

Lord Ganesha Images With Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyful Ganesh Chaturthi Filled With Positivity, Peace, and Prosperity.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Vighnaharta Remove All Hurdles From Your Life and Guide You Towards Success and Happiness.

Ganpati Bappa Photos For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Ganesh Chaturthi, May Your Home Be Filled With Devotion, Love, and Laughter.

Lord Ganesha Photos For Ganeshotsav 2025

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Lord Ganesha by Your Side, May Every Beginning Turn Into a Beautiful Success.

Vighnaharta Ganesha Pictures To Wish Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganpati Bappa’s Divine Grace Be With You Always, Bringing Health, Wealth, and Wisdom.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Festival Mark New Beginnings and Endless Blessings in Your Life.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Wishes With Lord Ganesha Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Blissful Ganesh Chaturthi With Harmony and Joy.

Lord Ganesha is worshipped at the beginning of every ritual as ‘Vighnaharta’. Devotees offer prayers, sweets like modak and seek blessings for knowledge, wisdom, and prosperity. On the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, known as Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesh in a water body after a gala street procession.

