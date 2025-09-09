Television actor Aly Goni was recently subjected to online scrutiny after a video of him along with his girlfriend, Jasmine Bhasin, attending Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, went viral on social media. The video showed Jasmine and other guests enthusiastically chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" while Aly stood there silently. Despite his girlfriend urging him to join in, he chose not to. This caused a heated debate on the internet. Aly later revealed that he has been receiving death threats and also warned trolls not to target his girlfriend in the matter. ‘It’s Not Allowed in My Religion’: Aly Goni Breaks Silence on Criticism for Not Chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ With Girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin in Viral Video – WATCH.

Aly Goni Reveals Receiving Death Threats

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Aly Goni revealed that he has been receiving death threats for not chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya, with his emails and social media comment section filled with abusive messages. He said, "Mujhe death threats aa rahe hai bhar bhar ke. Mere emails bhare hue hai, mere comments bhare hue hai. Log tweet kar rahe hai ki mere lie FIR karo, for what? Main toh bohot normal si baat bolta hu ki mai to Musalman hoon, islie mere par daala gaya hai, par kai Hindi hai jo Ganpati nahi laate hain, kya wo Hindu nahi hain?"

Aly Goni’s Viral Videos

Jasmine is asking Aly to chant with them but he is not doing so As I always say, secularism is one sided. pic.twitter.com/IkCmhh28Bw — Hindutva Vigilant (@VigilntHindutva) September 2, 2025

Translations - I've been receiving death threats. My emails and social media comment sections are full. People are tweeting and demanding an FIR against me, for what? Let me tell you something, I am a Muslim, so action was taken against me, but there are many Hindus who don't bring Ganpati, does that mean they aren't Hindu?"

Aly Goni Warns Trolls Targeting Jasmine Bhasin

Aly further warned trolls abusing his girlfriend Jasmine, saying that anyone who has the courage to involve her in the matter should also have the courage to face him and say the same. He said, "Ye jo dhamki dene wale hai, inmes se ek mein bhi himmat hai toh saamne aakear bole. I swear on God, ai gardan kaat kar haath mein de dunga. Meri maa behen ya Jasmine ke baare mein ki bolega toh I will not tolerate." Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: TMKOC’s Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Makes Rare Appearance at Mumbai’s Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, Actress Hides Her Face With Mask (Watch Video).

Nia Sharma Defends Aly Goni

While Jasmine Bhasin is yet to react to the matter, Nia Sharma, who appeared in the video with him, responded to the backlash and defended Aly. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture with him nd wrote, "Being a part of someone's festivities is the utmost respect itself. And we celebrate Ganpati, Eid and every festival in India with same fervour."

