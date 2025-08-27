Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on August 27. This annual observance is focused on celebrating the time when Lord Ganpati is believed to come down to earth and bless the homes of his devotees with his presence. While some people consider Ganesh Chaturthi to be the birthday celebration of Lord Ganehsa, others consider that to be the Ganpati festival. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chavithi is usually marked on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi tithe in the month of Bhadrapada and is celebrated with special excitement by people across Maharashtra, as well as South India. As we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and more.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Start and Visarjan Date

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is celebrated on August 27. The Chaturthi Tithi for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 began at 01:54 PM on Aug 26 and will go on till 03:44 PM on Aug 27. On this day, an idol of Lord Ganehsa is placed in the homes as well as community Ganesh Pandals of those who celebrate this festival. Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is between 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM on August 27. It is important to note that devotees must avoid moon sighting on August 27 from 9:32 AM to 8:56 PM. At the conclusion of the festival, Ganesh Visarjan is scheduled to take place on September 6.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be one of the most important festivals in Maharashtra that brings the community together. Also known as Ganeshotsav or Vinayaka Chavithi, this grand festivity ends on Anant Chaturdashi, ten days after the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi. During the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, people bring home an idol of Lord Ganesha, decorate their homes with festive colours, prepare special delicacies that Lord Ganpati likes and make timely offerings every day.

Lord Ganesha is also known as Vighnahartha, or a deity who relieves pain. It is believed that offering prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi and seeking his blessings helps to ease the challenges and pains that we face in life. People often celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by visiting Ganpati temples, attending Ganesh Aartis at various community pandals across the state as well as by observing a stringent Ganesh Chaturthi fast, where they seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati. We hope that Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 brings with it the love, light and happiness that you deserve.

