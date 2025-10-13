Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya finally made their much-awaited red carpet debut as a couple, putting an end to months of speculation. The duo arrived hand-in-hand at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali party, instantly becoming the centre of attention at the star-studded event. Veer Pahariya Calls Tara Sutaria ‘My Taruuuu’ As They Enjoy a Dreamy Italy Vacation; Fans Adore Their Romantic Vibes (View Pics)

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Pose Hand-in-Hand – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The couple looked stunning together, Tara in an elegant ethnic outfit and Veer complementing her look with a classic ensemble. Their warm smiles, loving glances, and effortless chemistry made it clear that they were comfortable and happy in each other’s company. Did Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Make Their Romance Instagram Official? Fans Think So (View Post)

Tara Sutaria Soft-Launches Romance With Veer Pahariya

Rumours of Tara and Veer’s relationship have been making rounds for quite some time. However, neither of them had publicly confirmed it. When Tara was earlier asked about the dating rumours after a fashion show, she had said, “It’s too personal, and I won’t be able to talk about it.” But fans got their first hint when Tara almost confirmed their relationship during Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. The actress posted a romantic photo with Veer on social media, subtly soft-launching their bond.

Tara Sutaria Opens Up on Healing and Personal Growth

Recently, Tara also opened up about her personal journey and emotional healing following a tough phase. In a candid conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, she reflected on how she learned to let go and grow stronger through challenges. “I’m good at letting things go. I’m not good at holding on to things… Life, for the most part, has been amazing. But some of it has been a little tougher than I would’ve liked it to have been,” Tara shared. ICW 2025: Tara Sutaria Sends Flying Kiss to Rumoured Beau Veer Pahariya During Her Runway Walk at India Couture Week 2025 (Watch Video)

Tara Sutaria on Overcoming Burnout

She also admitted that she went through a difficult period emotionally. “For a year, that’s certainly how I felt numb and burnt out. I’m good at picking myself up and figuring it out. I’ve had to do it a lot in the last 10 years of my life since I became a part of this industry. It’s a very unforgiving place, a very isolating place,” she revealed. Despite the ups and downs, Tara’s belief in love remains unwavering. Speaking about what truly matters to her, she said, “Go on a trip with the love of your life, it changes your perspective on everything. No career, no nothing beats love. Anyone who says otherwise hasn’t been in it.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Yogen Shah's Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2025 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).