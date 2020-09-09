Bandipora/Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): Border Security Force Director General Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday visited forward areas in Bandipora and Kupwara sectors of the Kashmir frontier on Tuesday.

"On September 8, DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana visited forward areas in Bandipur & Kupwara sectors of the Kashmir Frontier. He spoke with troops & lauded their excellent operational efforts despite tough deployments," the BSF tweeted.

DG Asthana on Sunday concluded his three-day visit of the International Border (IB) under Border Security Force Jammu Frontier at Poonch and Achhad forward areas in Rajouri Sector on Sunday. (ANI)

