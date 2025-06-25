Dehradun, Jun 25 (PTI) Director General of Information and Public Relations, Banshidhar Tiwari, was on Wednesday given the additional charge of additional secretary to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Tiwari is also the vice president of the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority.

A PCS officer of the 2006 batch, Tiwari was promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2016.

