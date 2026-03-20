New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Amid escalating conflict in West Asia, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to avoid certain airspaces in the Gulf region and ensure contingency plans as part of safety risk assessments, according to sources.

Earlier, the civil aviation regulator had temporarily allowed Air India relaxations in flight duty norms amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, sources said. According to sources, Air India is operating flights through longer alternative routes, resulting in longer flying hours, due to restrictions on Iranian and Iraqi airspace. As this happens, the DGCA has provided temporary relaxations to Air India in flight duty norms till Iran situation is resolved.

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Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday informed that the government is making continuous efforts and engagements to smooth travel towards the West Asia region. Speaking to reporters, Naidu asserted that West Asia is a "prime route" to travel to Europe and West Asia, adding government's dialogues with airlines, so that they have smooth operations.

"We have been engaged with the airlines right from day one because one thing we want is for the airlines to have very smooth operations. Now, when you talk about West Asia, it is one of the prime routes for us to travel to Europe and America, and there is also a lot of travel to West Asia. We have been in continuous engagement... Not only with the airlines but also with different regulators in these countries, we have been in continuous engagement," said Naidu.

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The Union Minister also admitted the challenge, adding that some airports are not functional, whereas the government is trying its best to accomodate every thing through the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He stated that the government wants to facilitate the passengers, and every interaction with airlines is being taken by keep all things in mind.

"However, what we are observing is that in some places, it is an on-and-off situation. Some airports are not functional, so the challenge remains... We are trying to see how best we can accommodate all of this on behalf of civil aviation. The airlines' continuity and stability must be maintained... Safe operations must be ensured... We have to facilitate the passengers. Keeping all this in mind, our interaction with the airlines is happening continuously," Naidu added.

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28 with the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other.

The conflict escalated following the assassination of 86-year-old Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)