New Delhi, July 30: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released its latest audit findings of scheduled Indian airlines, offering insights into operational and safety compliance as part of its Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP) under the Safety Oversight Programme. Air India, the country's flag carrier, has come under scrutiny after the audit report recorded 51 findings against the airline -- the second-highest among all scheduled operators -- trailing only Alliance Air, which registered 57 findings.

The findings are divided into Level 1 and Level 2 categories. According to experts, Level 1 findings are considered more serious in nature, and the compliance time given to the operator is usually a week. This means the airline must submit a proper action-taken report to the regulator within that period. Level 2 findings are of medium seriousness, and the operator is given a month to comply. Air India Receives DGCA Notices Over Alleged Breach of Safety Standards Related to Crew Fatigue Management and Training.

A table released alongwith the statement details the number of audit findings for each operator over the past year, categorised into two levels of severity. Alliance Air topped the list with 57 findings, followed by Air India (51) and Ghodawat Star (41). Other airlines with notable figures include Quick Jet (35), Air India Express (25), and IndiGo (23). Tata SIA Airlines and SpiceJet showed relatively lower numbers, with 17 and 14 findings, respectively. DGCA Cracks Down on Air India Over Crew Scheduling Lapses; 3 Officials Removed, Disciplinary Action Ordered for ‘Systemic Failure’.

Tata SIA Airlines had the highest number of Level 1 findings (10), which typically relate to procedural or documentation issues. Alliance Air, on the other hand, recorded the most Level 2 findings (57), suggesting areas requiring closer attention. Air India recorded 7 Level 1 findings and 44 Level 2 findings, while IndiGo showed all 23 findings as Level 2.

The DGCA clarified that such findings are not necessarily indicators of unsafe operations. Instead, they reflect the breadth and complexity of an airline's activities. "The quantum and scale of their activities mean that such observations reflect the breadth and depth of their operations rather than any unusual lapse," the DGCA said in a statement.

Upon completion of each audit, the relevant airlines are formally notified and are required to submit timely compliance and corrective action taken reports. The DGCA closely monitors these responses and ensures that all necessary measures are taken to maintain and enhance safety standards. "The presence of such findings is a testament to active regulatory oversight," the DGCA said, assuring the public that India's aviation safety mechanisms remain robust and globally aligned with ICAO standards.

