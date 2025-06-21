In a strong regulatory move, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Air India to immediately remove three officials, including a divisional vice president, from all responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering. The June 20 order cited a “systemic failure in crew scheduling, compliance monitoring, and internal accountability,” and instructed the airline to initiate internal disciplinary proceedings against the officials without delay. Responding to the directive, an Air India spokesperson confirmed that the order has been implemented, with the airline’s Chief Operations Officer now directly overseeing the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC). The Tata-owned carrier reiterated its commitment to upholding aviation safety standards and ensuring full compliance with all regulatory protocols. Air India Cabin Crew Members Terminated for ‘Falsifying Critical Information’ During Probe, Says Airline.

DGCA Removes 3 Air India Officials Over Crew Scheduling Lapses

DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) directs Air India to remove three officials "responsible for operational lapses" from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering. DGCA also directs internal disciplinary proceedings against these… pic.twitter.com/bStvxUpolr — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)