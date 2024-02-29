New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday ordered the fuel cell technology-based breath analyzer test for all airline personnel engaged in safety-sensitive work for detecting alcohol consumption.

A senior DGCA official informed that DGCA has revised Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section-5, Series-F, Part-IV on the procedure for breath-analyzer examination of the personnel engaged in safety-sensitive work such as aircraft maintenance, air traffic control services, aerodrome operations and ground handling services for detecting consumption of alcohol.

The official said that the revision to the CAR will further enhance the level of safety and is an effective step in view of the increase in air traffic and ground movements at airports.

The salient feature of the revised CAR is that fuel cell technology-based breath-analyzer (BA) equipment, which is more accurate, shall only be allowed now for the conduct of breath-analyzer tests.

"The BA Test percentage has been increased from 10 per cent to 25 per cent for employees involved in safety sensitive duties. Section-5, Series-F, Part-IV has been harmonised with CAR Section-5, Series-F, Part-III with regard to the procedure for conducting of breath-analyzer test," the statement by DGCA reads.

The revised CAR will be effective after three months from the date of issue in order to provide adequate time to industry to suitably enhance the existing infrastructure for breath-analyzer tests at various locations, it reads. (ANI)

