Dehradun, Jul 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday assured investors of a safe investment environment in the state.

Addressing a roundtable discussion here on accelerating investments in the hospitality sector, he said a committee headed by secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram will soon be constituted to speed up the implementation of tourism-related projects in the state.

Officials of finance, housing, PWD, police, pollution control board and related departments will be on the panel which will boost tourism by expediting implementation of projects in the sector, he said.

"The state government is working towards the goal of making Uttarakhand the leading state in the tourism sector over the next five years," Dhami said.

The suggestions that have come up during the discussions will be made part of future roadmaps, he said.

A dialogue will also be held with people associated with the tourism sector after three months, he said.

The roundtable discussion was organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board.

Sundaram said policies framed for investors will be further simplified to make it easier for them to invest in tourism and hospitality sectors.

