New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) With West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar named as the BJP-led NDA's vice presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is well-versed with legislative affairs and will be an outstanding Chair in Rajya Sabha.

Modi also said Dhankhar brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career and has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised.

"Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate," Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister said Dhankhar has an excellent knowledge of the Constitution.

"He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar had called on Prime Minister Modi. He had also met Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

