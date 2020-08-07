Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum, rose to 2,604 with the addition of seven cases on Friday, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Of the total number of cases, as many as 2,266 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the official said.

The slum currently has only 80 active cases, he added.

The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing the death toll of COVID-19 patients, if any, from the slum- dominated area.

Considered to be one of the largest slums in Asia, Dharavi is spread over 2.5 square kms of area and has a population over 6.5 lakh.

