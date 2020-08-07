Viral WhatsApp Message Claiming That Riders Are Not Required to Wear Helmet While Travelling Within 15 Km of City is Fake

New Delhi, August 7: Several messages with false claims are going viral these days. Recently, a WhatsApp message is doing rounds on social media, claiming that riders are not required to wear a helmet while travelling within a distance of 15 km from a city. The message further claimed that traffic police from now on will not stop riders inside cities if they are not wearing helmet. Fact Check: Sending Forwarded Good Morning, Good Night Wishes and Festival Greetings on WhatsApp Can Steal Data From Phone? Know the Truth About Viral Message.

It has also been mentioned in the message that wearing helmets is mandatory only on national highways. The decision was taken on the plea filed a person named Sagar Kumar Jain, the message claimed. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunks the viral post. It termed the claim as “fake”. The PIB Fact Check tweeted that it is mandatory for riders to wear a helmet. New Motor Vehicle Act Comes Into Force From September 1: Here's List of Stringent Rules And Penalties For Violating Norms.

Tweet by PIB:

दावा : व्हाट्सप्प पर वायरल एक मैसेज में यह दावा किया जा रहा है की शहर से 15 किलोमीटर के दायरे के अंदर वाहन चालकों को अब हेलमेट पहनना अनिवार्य नहीं है#PIBFactCheck : यह दावा फर्जी है! वाहन चालकों को अभी भी हेलमेट पहनना अनिवार्य है l pic.twitter.com/rFQBnV7zDM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 7, 2020

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was implemented from September 1, 2019. The Centre brought the new Motor Vehicle Act with an aim to improve road safety. Under the new law, driving without wearing a helmet will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000. According to the new bill, drink & drive and not giving way to an emergency vehicle will invite a penalty of Rs 10,000, imprisonment, or both.

